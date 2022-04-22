AN ALCOHOL-FREE brewery planning to move to a site near Abergavenny will now see two of its drinks stocked in Tesco.

Drop Bear Beer Co. will see four-can packs of their alcohol-free New World Lager and Tropical IPA appear on shelves in the supermarket giant across Wales.

This is the company’s first supermarket deal, having launched in Swansea in 2019.

This comes after founders Joelle Drummond and Sarah McNena announced plans for a £1.9 million investment to move to Celliwig Farm near Abergavenny to establish one of the first carbon-neutral, alcohol-free breweries in the world.

Ms Drummond said: “When Sarah and I would walk around our local Tesco doing our after-work-shop and discussing an idea we had for an alcohol-free brewery, we had no idea that less than three years later our award-winning 0.5 per cent ABV beers would be on those very shelves that we walked past with only a dream to keep us going.

Two alcohol-free beers from Drop Bear Beer Co. will now be stocked in Tesco stores across Wales. Picture: Matthew Horwood.

“The launch of our New World Lager and Tropical IPA in four can packs into Tesco marks our biggest listing to date, and we couldn't be more excited.

“We met Nathan, the Tesco buyer, at the BlasCymru/TasteWales Welsh Government event in October and discussions progressed from there.

“Drop Bear began with a big saucepan and an even bigger idea, now our award-winning beers are available in the UK's biggest supermarket. It's a surreal feeling.”

Nathan Edwards, local buying manager for Wales at Tesco, said: “We’re really delighted to be the first supermarket to stock Drop Bear beers.

“The brewery is a real South Wales success story, and Joelle and Sarah are a real inspiration to everyone who has a dream because they really can come true.

“We know that many of our customers are seeking out alcohol-free beers, and products that really deliver on their sustainability credentials, so these beers are a great addition for us. Plus, most importantly, they taste delicious too.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to share them with our customers.”

Lesley Griffiths, minister for rural affairs and North Wales, said: “It is great news that Drop Bear Beer will be available in Tesco stores around Wales after meeting at the Welsh Government’s BlasCymru/TasteWales flagship event in October 2021.

“Drop Bear is one of our ‘Rising Stars’, which was showcased at the event and it’s great to see another of our fantastic Welsh food and drink producers growing their business.”

Tesco branches in Gwent:

Abergavenny: Frogmore Street (Metro)

Abertillery: Castle Street

Blackwood: Highfield Road (Express)

Caerphilly: Brynhyfryd Road (Express)

Caerphilly: Castleview (Express)

Caerphilly: Parc Pontypandy, Crossways Retail Park

Chepstow: Old Farm Shopping Centre (Express)

Chepstow: Station Road

Cwmbran: Ty Gwyn Road (Express)

Ebbw Vale: North West Approach

Newport: Caerleon Road (Express)

Newport: Cambrian Road (Express)

Newport: Chepstow Road (Esso Express)

Newport: Clytha Park Road (Express)

Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road (Extra)

Newport: Malpas Road (Express)

Newport: Spytty Road (Extra)

Pontypool: Lower Bridge Street

Risca: Pontymister Industrial Estate (Extra)

Rogerstone: Cefn Road (Express)

Ystrad Mynach: New Road