AN ABERGAVENNY florist will compete in the semi-final of the prestigious Florist of the Year competition in Manchester this weekend.
Charlotte Davies, who works for Hilary’s Floral Design, is one of 10 semi-finalists who will showcase their skills at RHS Garden Bridgewater on Sunday, April 24 in the hope of reaching this year’s final.
Ms Davies has been a florist for 17 years and has competed in competitions including World Skills and at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
In the heats of this year’s competition, Ms Davies made it through after creating a hand-tied bouquet, an arrangement and a body adornment under the theme ‘Inspired by Nature’.
In the semi-finals, Ms Davies will have to create a series of unique and inspiring floral designs within the theme ‘Growing Together’. She will need to create three floral designs under strict competition conditions, including a surprise design that she won’t know the details of until the day.
Five florists will progress through to the final, where the overall winner will go on to represent Great Britain and Ireland at the Interflora World Cup in September 2023.
“I love competitive floristry and the thought of competing and representing Great Britain on the world stage is really exciting,” said Ms Davies. “To compete at the highest level, such as the World Cup, and to travel the world demonstrating would be the dream goal.”
