A DISPERSAL order has been put in place in the Newbridge area following reports of anti-social behaviour.
The order was brought in as “due to youth disorder”, police have confirmed.
A dispersal order gives officers powers to move anyone caught or suspected of causing anti-social behaviour from the area, and arrest those who breach the order.
“Due to youth disorder in the Newbridge area, a dispersal order has been put in place,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“This allows officers to remove any person suspected of or causing anti-social behaviour.
“A breach of this order may result in arrest.
“Officers are patrolling the area and will deal with any offences.”
