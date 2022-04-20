A DISPERSAL order has been put in place in the Newbridge area following reports of anti-social behaviour.

The order was brought in as “due to youth disorder”, police have confirmed.

A dispersal order gives officers powers to move anyone caught or suspected of causing anti-social behaviour from the area, and arrest those who breach the order.

“Due to youth disorder in the Newbridge area, a dispersal order has been put in place,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“This allows officers to remove any person suspected of or causing anti-social behaviour.

“A breach of this order may result in arrest.

“Officers are patrolling the area and will deal with any offences.”