A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM MARK GIBBS, 22, of Coedcae Place, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Brunel Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport, on November 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOY BEZANI, 62, of Rushey Meadow, Rockfield, Monmouth, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on October 11, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

DANIEL JAMES FEARON, 33, of Central Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the M4 in Magor with 134 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood on January 28.

He was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KERRY MOULD, 45, of Glen View, Crumlin, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted drink driving with 82 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Celynen Road, Newbridge, on October 1, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS

RICHARD SIMS, 53, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving while disqualified on Pillmawr Road on March 5.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MARK TERENCE HODSON, 32, of Crown Lane, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on November 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £880 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

PETER JAMES WALL, 54, of James Street, Blaenavon, was made the subject of a 10-week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am after he admitted drink driving with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Commercial Road, Pontypool, on January 27.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CLAYTON GULLIS, 31, of Gladstone Place, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on March 13.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL DONOVAN, 28, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMIR CECEN, 20, of Four Acre, Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving on Malpas Road, Newport, with ecstasy and a cannabis derivative in his blood on November 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.