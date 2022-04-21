TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died in Abergavenny, as police continue to investigate.

A murder investigation was launched on Friday, April 8, after the death of a 90-year-old man in the Monmouthshire town.

Today - Thursday, April 21 - Gwent Police have named the victim as Michael Hodson.

And, with police continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Hodson’s death, his family have released a tribute to him, describing him as a “wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and friend”.

A murder investigation was launched, after emergency services were called to an address in Abergavenny on Tuesday, April 5.

It came after reports of a man being found unresponsive outside a property.

Mr Hodson was taken to hospital by the Welsh Ambulance Service, though he would later die from his injuries on Friday, April 8.

In the days that followed, a 68-year-old women from Abergavenny was arrested on suspicion of murder.

She has since been released on conditional bail.

Family tribute as investigation continues

Gwent Police have confirmed that they are continuing to investigate the incident, and are asking anyone with information to contact the force.

Meanwhile, the family of Mr Hodson have released a tribute to him. His daughters, on behalf of the wider family, wrote: “Daddy was a wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and friend to so many people. He was the most gentle of gentlemen – kind and unassuming.

“He was happiest in nature, tending to his vegetables and planting trees. He loved his many trips to Scotland where he spent happy times with friends on river banks.

“He leaves a huge hole in the lives of all those that loved him and the twinkle in his eyes will always shine on.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200115123.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.