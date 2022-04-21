POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Newport.
The emergency services were called to Ludlow Close, in the Somerton area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, April 17.
It came after Gwent Police received reports from the public “concerning the welfare of a man following an assault”.
The call came in at around 2.45am.
A crew from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene, to assist with police.
It has since been confirmed that a man was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is being asked to contact police.
In addition, anyone living in the surrounding area who might have doorbell camera footage is also being asked to come forward at this time.
Police can be contacted on social media, by calling 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously – quoting crime reference number 22002200126130.
Police appeal in full
A Gwent Police appeal reads: “We’re appealing for information after an assault in Ludlow Close, Newport, on Sunday, April 17, at around 2.45am.
“We received reports at around 2.45am on Sunday, April 17, from members of the public concerning the welfare of a man on Ludlow Close, Newport following an assault.
“Local officers attended supported by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“The man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“If you have any information or ring doorbell footage which can help with our enquiries, please DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101 with the reference 22002200126130.”
