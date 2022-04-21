WITH Easter officially over for another year, Hotel Chocolat’s giant chocolate sale is now on.

Shoppers can save 50 per cent on some of their favourite holiday treats including huge chocolate eggs and whopping great gift hampers.

Not for the faint-hearted the 100 per cent dark chocolate easter egg is down to £7.50 from £15. The intensely luxurious easter egg is designed for the die-hard chocolate loverand is studded with Turkish sultanas and unblanched Californian almonds throughout.

Hotel Chocolat directly grows some of the cacao beans for their opulent chocolate.

100% dark chocolate easter egg

A fun and fancy take on a box of eggs, a dozen chocolate ‘quails eggs’ will now set you back £5 compared to £10 a week ago.

Included in the ‘quails eggs’ is a vanilla flavoured egg, filled with a luxurious 40 per cent milk ganache and precracked to reveal a golden yolk. Those who have a dark side to their taste buds can enjoy the ‘simple dark’ egg; made from 85 per cent.

a dozen chocolate 'quails eggs'

Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, Hotel Chocolat’s chocolate bunnies sure know how to smarten up for Easter.

The ‘oranges and lemons bunny selector’ is the ideal springtime treat for those who like their chocolate with a fresh fruity twist and with 50% off you can get your hands on them for £2.50.

These bustling bunnies are made from our luxuriously smooth white chocolate, with a dash of natural citrus to provide that perfectly balanced kick.

The 'oranges and lemons bunny selector'

The ‘ultimate Easter hamper’ is down form £100 to £50 and includes a little bit of everything.

It includes the ‘You Crack Me Up Extra-Thick Egg’ made with 40 per cent milk chocolate on one side, and creamy caramel white on the other, stuffed full of award-winning milk truffles.

Then there’s the ‘Brownie Hard Boiled Egg’, where 50 per cent milk chocolate meets smooth pecan praline for a sleek new angle on the Easter classic.

The Ultimate Easter Hamper from Hotel Chocolat.

The Easter H-Box is here to offer bitesize morsels. Whether you nibble on the go, pass around the dinner table or incorporate into an Easter egg hunt.

The basket also includes the heavenly ‘Chocolate Spread Sandwich’, complete with a smooth milk praline half egg on each slice. Then there are irresistible ‘Eggs & Soldiers’ — white chocolate ganache eggs paired with hazelnut praline soldiers so good they’re worthy of a salute.

With plenty more to choose from there are more than 20 Easter-themed chocolate treats on sale now with 50 per cent off at Hotel Chocolat.