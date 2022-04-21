Another two covid deaths have been recorded in Gwent, the latest figures from Public Health Wales show.
It comes as another 13 deaths have been reported nationwide, during the latest 24 hour period, which is correct up to Wednesday, April 20.
In total, there has now been 7,302 covid deaths in Wales since the beginning of the pandemic.
This includes 1,216 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – the health board area which covers Newport and the entire Gwent area.
The total above includes the two deaths reported in the most recent figures, published today (April 21).
In the latest testing period, there have been another 255 positive covid cases reported in Wales.
Of these, 47 were in Gwent.
Broken down further, this was 15 in Caerphilly, 13 in Newport, nine in Blaenau Gwent, and five apiece in both Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
Nationwide, the highest number of new cases were recorded in Cardiff, where there 41 new positive covid cases.
Relative to population size, new cases of the virus are currently most prevalent in Merthyr Tydfil, with 14.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Below, you can check out the number of new positive covid cases in Wales, broken down area-by-area.
Latest covid cases: Area-by-area
The below figures were published by Public Health Wales today (Thursday, April 21).
Anglesey - 10
Blaenau Gwent - 9
Bridgend - 12
Caerphilly - 15
Cardiff - 41
Carmarthenshire - 19
Ceredigion - 2
Conwy - 11
Denbighshire - 6
Flintshire - 5
Gwynedd - 6
Merthyr Tydfil - 9
Monmouthshire - 5
Neath Port Talbot - 13
Newport - 13
Pembrokeshire - 7
Powys - 2
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 16
Swansea - 17
Torfaen - 5
Vale of Glamorgan - 17
Wrexham - 6
Unknown location - 7
Resident outside Wales – 2
