NATIONAL tea day is here (as if we needed an excuse for a cuppa).

Everyone has the perfect brew for them – some like it milky, others not so much. Some like to dunk and others prefer to keep it simple.

But where are some of the best places in Newport to get a cuppa? Here are the top five cafés in Newport according to TripAdvisor.

Bar Piazza

Bar Piazza, in John Frost Square in the city centre, came out on top in TripAdvisor reviews, with the family-run venue offering pots of tea, along with Italian coffee, homemade treats, and more.

One reviewer, who visited earlier this year, described it as “lovely” with an “excellent menu” and praised staff for being “welcoming and very friendly”. They added: “Definitely worth stopping by when visiting the town centre.”

Another person, who visits weekly, for coffee and food wrote:

“The service they bring here is amazing – so friendly, the food [is] lovely and the coffee is sublime.”

Bar Piazza is wheelchair accessible, with vegetarian options available.

The Vanilla Pod Coffee Bar

The Vanilla Pod Coffee Bar, at Lakeside Drive, also fared well, with TripAdvisor rating it as number one out of 20 coffee and tea businesses in Newport.

One visitor, who went for afternoon tea at the venue, said they had a “fab time” adding:

“Nothing was too much trouble, and all dietary requirements were catered for. Loads of sandwiches and cakes and so friendly. Thank you for a great afternoon.”

Another guest, who had a veggie afternoon tea at the venue – which included a “big pot of tea” along with sandwiches and cakes – as “scrummy” and said there’s a “fab atmosphere and friendly staff.”

The Vanilla Pod Café offers gluten free options, along with vegan and vegetarian ones.

Parc Pantry Malpas

Parc Pantry Malpas, in Larch Grove in Malpas, also proved popular on TripAdvisor. The wheelchair accessible venue caters to dietary needs.

One reviewer wrote:

“Always a good selection of hot drinks on offer and you can order online to collect, which is convenient for me. The cakes are absolutely amazing and I [have] just seen you can buy the whole thing.”

Another visitor described it as having “lovely décor [and] excellent staff” adding that it’s “a little gem”.

More information on the venue is on its website www.parcpantry.co.uk

The Café at Ridgeway

The Café at Ridgeway, on Allt-yr-yn Avenue, is also well-liked according to TripAdvisor and has a Travellers’ Choice award.

The venue has a “good range of coffees, teas, and soft drinks” according to reviews with one praising the “great specialist coffee and tea” on offer here. Although the venue is among TripAdvisor’s top five cafes in Newport it appears that the food is the star of the show.

One reviewer, a regular at the venue, wrote that she “loves everything about it” describing the staff as “helpful and friendly”.

She continued:

“It’s been great to watch the café grow throughout lockdown and this place was our saviour.”

Fanny’s Rest Stop café

Fanny’s Rest Stop café, in Alexandra Road in Pill, also made the cut for TripAdvisor’s top cafes in Newport.

A first time visitor wrote:

“Wow. What an awesome place. Lovely staff, nice little setting right by the Docks in Newport…. Highly recommended 100 per cent. Really cheap, hot, all local suppliers too!”

Another reviewer wrote “not surprising how many people love Fanny’s” and praised the prices and the “good atmosphere” at the café.

More information on the venue, which opened in 1938, is on its website: www.fannyscafe.co.uk

What's your favourite café in Newport? Let us know in the comments!