A BUSY section of the M4 motorway near Newport was closed for over an hour today, after a crash between a car and a lorry.
Shortly before 11am, it was reported that a crash had occurred on the eastbound carriageway between junction 24 and junction 26.
All eastbound lanes were closed as the emergency services were scrambled to the scene.
Gwent Police has since confirmed that the crash involved a car and a lorry.
The force revealed that there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash – which reportedly resulted in the car overturning.
But, it caused significant traffic disruption in Newport itself, and across the wider South Wales traffic network.
Queues of vehicles were backed up on the M4 as far away as junction 29 for Castleton.
Police were called to help highways crews with managing traffic.
Meanwhile, residual queues caused delays to Newport Bus services, with local routes impacted by traffic forced to find alternative routes with the M4 out of action at Newport.
Shortly after midday, Traffic South Wales Tweeted to say that two lanes of traffic have reopened eastbound, with lengthy delays still expected.
Nearly an hour later, the third lane was reopened, with the affected vehicles safely recovered from the scene.
Statement from police in full
A spokesman for Gwent Police told the Argus: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 near Newport at around 10.40am on Thursday, April 21.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car and a lorry.
“No injuries were reported and the M4 carriageway heading east between junctions 24 and 25 is currently closed.
“The incident is ongoing.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel