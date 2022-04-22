A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash on the M4 following a police chase.
Jay Davies, 19, admitted the offence which led to Lionel Richard Harrhy being badly hurt in Newport on August 3, 2021.
The defendant, of Caerau Road, Newport, also pleaded guilty to the aggravated vehicle taking of a Volkswagen Golf, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports but warned Davies these would only go towards determining how long he would be serving in custody.
John Ryan, representing the defendant, told Cardiff Crown Court: “There are some real difficulties with mental health.”
Davies was remanded in custody and sentence is due to take place on June 8.
The prosecution was represented by Joshua Scouller.
