AN AIR ambulance was called as part of a large-scale response to a crash on the M4 near Newport, it has been revealed.

It comes as a result of the crash this morning between a car and a lorry.

The M4 was closed eastbound, between junctions 26 and 24, with the crash thought to have taken place near to the junction for Coldra.

According to the emergency services, the crash occurred at 10.40am today, Thursday, April 21.

It has since been confirmed that the Welsh Air Ambulance was among the resources sent to the scene to treat those caught up in the collision.

According to the Welsh Ambulance Service, they sent a rapid response vehicle, the Wales Air Ambulance, the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and two emergency ambulances to the scene.

Here, they treated one patient for injuries, before taking them via land ambulance to the Grange University Hospital in Gwent, for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the M4 eastbound has since been reopened, albeit with significant residual delays across the wider South Wales area – with queues stretching as far back as junction 29 for Castleton.

Statement from the ambulance service in full

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service told the Argus: “We were called at 10.41ams today to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4 near Coldra, Newport involving a car and a lorry.

“We responded with a rapid response vehicle, the Wales Air Ambulance, the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and two emergency ambulances.

“One person was taken by road to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for further treatment."

An earlier statement from Gwent Police suggested that there were no injuries reported.

But, while the most recent information from the ambulance service changes what we know so far, it remains unclear the severity of the injuries reported.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 near Newport at around 10.40am on Thursday, April 21.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car and a lorry.”