IT IS a noughties dream come true- The Cheeky Girls are officially back with a new single.
Fifteen years since their last release the new single is as cheeky and catchy as ever with the chorus "we just wanna have fun" sticking in your head instantly.
The Romanian duo were a hit in the noughties with their song The Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum) and follow-up tracks Hooray! Hooray! It's a Cheeky Holiday and Take Your Shoes Off.
Now their newest single Let's Have Fun is their first track since 2007, similar to their other successful tracks it is definitely a blast from the past.
Twin sisters Gabriela and Monia Irmia have been teasing the release of their new song Let's Have Fun on social media and took to Instagram, on April 20, to announce that the song is now out.
The new single was written by their mum Margit, who was their manager before they appeared on Popstars: The Rivals, which was won by Girls Aloud.
What's your favourite Cheeky Girls hit? Let us know in the comments.
