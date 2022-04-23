THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like causing death by dangerous driving, drug dealing and grievous bodily harm with intent.
We look at their cases.
Ashley Pringle
A dealer who regularly sold cocaine at his local Wetherspoons had nearly £300,000 worth of drugs at his home.
Ashley Pringle, 37, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed for more than five years.
Darren Bishop, representing him, told Cardiff Crown Court: “He is a functioning alcoholic with a cocaine addiction.”
He added: “There’s no evidence of any lavish lifestyle – he was living in a one bedroom flat in Ebbw Vale.”
Simon Connors
Simon Connors left his victim with serious injuries after attacking him with a crowbar at a builders' merchants.
The 25-year-old admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in public.
Connors, of Rembrandt Way, Newport, was sent to prison for three years and eight months over the assault at Terry Howell on the city’s Maesglas Retail Park.
Martin Newman
Drink and drug driver Martin Newman killed two young children in a car crash on the M4 in Newport after downing 10 cans of Strongbow cider and snorting cocaine just hours before the horrific collision.
The defendant pleaded guilty to causing the deaths by dangerous driving of three-year-old Jayden-Lee Lucas and his four-year-old sister Gracie-Ann Lucas who were from Tredegar.
Newman, 41, formerly of Croeserw, Neath Port Talbot, was jailed for nine years and four months.
Daniel Richards
A dealer caught running a drugs line has been locked up.
Daniel Richards was jailed for four years and eight months after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The 30-year-old, from Trethomas, was operating in the Caerphilly area.
Leighton Simm
A dangerous driver reached speeds of 100mph during a dramatic police chase on the M4.
Leighton Simm, 29, put the safety of the public at risk after he sped through Newport in a BMW, the city’s crown court heard.
The defendant, now of Cardiff, formerly of Dents Hill, Newport, admitted dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.
He was jailed for 12 months.
Tomas Francombe
A drug dealer was caught with cocaine in his car after he crashed into a tree during a high-speed police chase.
Tomas Francombe, 34, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, had earlier avoided a stinger device as he sped through Blackwood and Ystrad Mynach.
He was jailed for four years after he admitted a raft of offences.
