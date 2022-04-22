VANDALS have caused thousands of pounds of damage at a play area in Torfaen.

A basket swing at Glansychan Park in Abersychan was set on fire during the evening on Wednesday, April 20, damaging the ground underneath it.

As a result, Torfaen County Borough Council has said it has been forced to close the park until repairs - estimated to cost around £3,000 - can be carried out.

A council spokesperson said: "It’s always sad to hear that play equipment has been damaged as it means a lot of children won’t be able to enjoy the park like they usually do, especially during the Easter holidays.

"Parks are very popular with children of all ages, and damage such as this has taken away this facility until repairs can be made.

"It’s a shame that a few irresponsible people have spoilt the fun for many.

"Sadly, this park will be out of action for a while until repairs can be made.

"We are urging anyone that if you know anything about this mindless vandalism to get in touch with the council or the police."

Torfaen council is appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

People with information are being asked to contact the council on 01495 762200 or instead get in touch with Gwent Police.