ALMOST 1,500 visas have been issued to Ukrainians allowing them to move to Wales, - including 184 to Gwent - new figures have shown.

Under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, 1,493 Ukrainian people have been given visas to come to Wales, UK Government figures have revealed.

Of these 1,493 visas, 184 of the sponsors are based in Gwent.

Individuals have sponsored 1,101 visas in Wales, while the Welsh Government have sponsored 392.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme allows Ukraine nationals fleeing the Russian invasion to come and live in the UK for up to three years if a named sponsor can provide accommodation.

Jane Hutt, Wales minister for social justice, said the number of Ukrainians coming to Wales is increasing.

Ms Hutt said: "People from Ukraine are being accommodated in welcome centres around Wales where they are receiving wraparound support.

"They are also being welcomed into homes across Wales by people acting as sponsors and by family members.

"A free helpline for sponsors is available between 8am and 8pm on 0808 175 1508.

"Ukrainian nationals and their families who need help and advice can call 0808 164 8810, if they are in the UK or +44 808 164 8810 if they are outside the UK.

"There is a warm welcome in Wales for people from Ukraine and, as a nation of sanctuary, we will do everything we can to support everyone who comes to Wales."

Ms Hutt also claimed that minister for refugees, Lord Harrington, told her that he expects the UK Government to expedite visa processing times to 48 hours.

To find out more about the Homes for Ukraine scheme, click here.

#ThereWithUkraine

