THE Labour group in Monmouthshire has pledged to tackle poverty and inequality in its manifesto ahead of the local elections on May 5.

Five key priorities have been set out in the document – a strong, fair local economy; improved health and social care; action to tackle climate change; better education standards; “an attack on homelessness”, providing social and affordable housing.

The manifesto sets out plans to set up a housing company, build on publicly owned land, enforce 50 per cent affordable housing on all new housing sites and increase council tax on second homes and empty homes.

The group says it would also prioritise affordable housing for key workers.

Plans to invest in town centres, to lobby for funding to improve transport and to fix potholes are also included in the manifesto.

The manifesto claims Monmouthshire is “the most unequal county in Wales” – which the group says is based on the gap between the highest and lowest earners, as well as the county having the highest house prices and a housing waiting list of more than 2,000 people.

“We will work closely with Monmouthshire people and our different communities to address poverty and inequality,” it says.

Peter Marsh-Jenks, leader of the Labour campaign team, said the election was an opportunity to “send a loud and clear message to Boris Johnson in Downing Street” that people have “had enough of them making and then breaking their own rules”.

Mr Marsh-Jenks said it is also “the best chance for years to get rid of the local Conservative elite who have created the most unequal society in Wales here in Monmouthshire”.

“It is disgraceful that a huge number of people who have been born and grown up here cannot afford to live here when they set up their own homes,” he said.

“Labour is the only party who can unseat the Tories at County hall, so use your vote on May 5. It’s time for change and Labour’s talented team is ready to take over to bring about change for the better.”