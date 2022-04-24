A CWMBRAN man whose uncle was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year ran 100 miles over the Easter weekend to raise awareness of the condition.

Shaun Styles has raised around £3,500 after running from his home in Cwmbran to his uncle’s hometown of Basingstoke in Hampshire.

Peter Styles, 52, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease - a condition which affects the the brain and nerves, and for which there is currently no cure - last year.

His nephew, who runs with Griffithstown Harriers, set off at midday on Saturday, April 16, and ran for almost 27 hours, arriving shortly before 3pm on Easter Sunday.

Shaun and Peter Styles with their family. Picture: Shaun Styles.

“My uncle was a runner himself in Basingstoke,” said Mr Styles. “I think he figured it out when he was running and losing his step. He then knew he needed to get checked out.

“From the day of his diagnosis, it’s been a really quick decline.

“The Motor Neurone Disease Association have been fantastic. They’ve helped him and us as a family. They’ve adapted his home and helped with a carer. They have been a big, big help.

“I wanted to do an event to raise some money for them and raise awareness for the cause. I wanted to pick a challenge that I didn’t know I could do – instead of skydiving or the Three Peaks Challenge, which are things I would enjoy. I knew this would be a proper challenge.

Shaun and his support team overnight on the almost 27-hour run. Picture: Shaun Styles.

“Most of my dad’s side of the family live in Basingstoke. From my house to my uncle’s house is about 100 miles.

“I trained for it for about five months. I did a 33-mile ultra last year, but anything over 30 miles I hadn’t really seen before.

“The few days before the event I was getting excited, but I also knew how hard it was going to be.”

Shaun Styles ran from Cwmbran to Basingstoke. Picture: Shaun Styles.

Mr Styles, 29, was joined along the route by friends and family, and his brother Luke cycled the route with him, while his fiancé and her mum also travelled as his support crew.

“I got to mile 30 and was feeling a bit worse for wear and wondering if I could finish it,” said Mr Styles. “Through the whole thing it was highs and lows - on one leg I felt dreadful and on the next I felt like I could run forever.

“At one point in the night we came across a car which had broken down. A few people stayed with him and they got talking, and he ended up donating in the end.

Shaun Styles being greeted by his uncle Peter and family after running from Cwmbran to Basingstoke. Picture: Shaun Styles.

“Loads of people came out to meet me. People were running the first few legs with me. One person met me in Chippenham and ran the rest of the way with me.

“And there was a good crowd at the end.

“To see my uncle at the finish, as I hadn’t seen him in a couple of months, it was really emotional.”

To find out more about the challenge, or if you would like to donate, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/miles-for-styles