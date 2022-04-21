MPS have agreed that prime minister Boris Johnson should be referred for a parliamentary investigation into whether he lied to Common about the lockdown-busting Downing Street parties.
Mr Johnson was warned “the gig’s up” by a senior Tory as he faced the vote from MPs today.
Boris Johnson warned time as prime minister 'is up'
Former minister Steve Baker, an influential organiser on the Tory benches, said the prime minister “should be long gone”.
Mr Baker, who was a prominent Brexiteer involved in ousting Theresa May, said: “Really, the prime minister should just know the gig’s up.”
Tory MPs had initially been ordered to back a UK Government amendment which would defer any decision on referring the matter to the committee until after the conclusion of the Met Police inquiry.
But in a late U-turn shortly before the debate began, Tory MPs were given a free vote.
The move appeared to confirm speculation at Westminster that a significant number of Conservatives were not prepared to back the Government’s attempt to kick the issue into the long grass.
Mr Johnson – who was away from the Commons on an official visit to India – insisted he was content to face extra scrutiny, with the parliamentary investigation adding to inquiries conducted by the Metropolitan Police and senior civil servant Sue Gray.
