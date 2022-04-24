A POPULAR glamping spot on the Welsh border has been recognised as the best of its kind.

By the Wye glamping retreat, in Hay-on-Wye, came in at number one in a list of the 25 best new glamping stays in the UK in the Times.

The treetop accommodation is based in a hidden woodland on the banks of the river Wye.

Perched on platforms above the woodland floor, By the Wye offers off-grid accommodation for those wanting to get away from it all.

The review, written by Helen Warwick for the Times called the retreat "a soothing antidote to enlivening hikes in the Brecon Beacons"

She also said that thoughtful, eco-enhancing touches have gone into the treetop hideaway.

These include the use of solar power and the providing of chemical-free toiletries and cleaning products to make sure the natural habitat with its owls, badgers and dormice, remain undisturbed.

Dawn Farnworth, who runs By the Wye with her family, said she was delighted.

She said: "We are absolutely thrilled about it, there was lots of jumping for joy when we saw ourselves online and in a big spread in the paper, it's fantastic to be recognised."

With many families still uncertain about foreign travel, camping and glamping website pitchup.com said last year that it had taken thousands of advanced bookings for 2022 all over the country.

Mrs Farnworth believes that the trend of families in particular staying in the UK for holidays is something that will continue to thrive.

She said: "I think the one thing that the pandemic has showed everyone is there so much beauty and fabulous places on our doorstep that have never been explored and there has definitely been a move towards that in the last couple of years.

"Quite a few people who booked with us last year are coming again this year. I think people are realising that you don't have to have a big holiday abroad to have an amazing time."