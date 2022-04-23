A QUARTET of tight-lipped Torfaen residents have been in court recently.

All four faced charges of failing to identify the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Three had their cases heard at Bath Magistrates' Court, while the other had her case heard in Cardiff.

ROBIN WILLIAMS, 37, of Bryn Heulog in Griffithstown, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he also failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The alleged offence related to a vehicle going at 38mph in the 30mph zone on the A38 Gloucester Road on June 30, 2021.

The offence of failing to identify the driver was proved using the single justice procedure and his driving record was endorsed with six points at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

JANET ELIZABETH BONFIELD, 60, of Manor Road in Abersychan, has been banned from driving after twice refusing to identify the driver of a vehicle.

Bonfield was fined £660 for each offence, and ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £132 surcharge.

She pleaded not guilty, but was the offence was proved in her absence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22.

She received six penalty points for each offence, meaning she was also disqualified from driving for six months due to accumulating too many points.

DAFYDD VAUGHAN, 37, of The Woodlands in Talywain, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge at Bath Magistrates' Court after failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.

The vehicle in question was alleged to have been doing 49mph in the 40mph zone on the M32 at Bristol on April 20, 2021.

The offence of failing to identify the driver was proved using the single justice procedure and his driving record was endorsed with six points on Monday, March 21.

PAUL SCANTLEBURY, 47, of Kingsland Walk in St Dials, must pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for the same offence.

The alleged offence related to a vehicle going at 48mph in a 40mph variable speed limit zone on the westbound M4 between junctions 19 and 20 on June 12, 2021.

The offence of failing to identify the driver was proved using the single justice procedure and his driving record was endorsed with six points at Bath Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.