THE father of a five-year-old boy murdered by his mother, stepfather and a 14-year-old boy has paid tribute to him as “the sweetest and most beautiful boy”.

Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and the youth were each convicted of murdering Logan Mwangi, at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday following a 10-week trial.

The boy’s body was found in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, South Wales, on the morning of July 31, 2021.

He had more than 50 external injuries, as well as multiple internal injuries akin to those found in victims of a fall from height or a high-speed car crash.

Logan’s father, Ben Mwangi, had been denied contact with his son since April 2019, around the time Williamson began her relationship with Cole.

In a statement read on the steps of the court, Mr Mwangi said: “Logan was the sweetest and most beautiful boy, whose life has been tragically cut short.

“The world is a colder and darker place without his warm smile and the happy energy with which he lived his life.

“The hole that has been left in the hearts of all who knew and loved him will never be filled. No amount of time can heal the wounds that have been inflicted.”

Mr Mwangi continued: “The wonderful memories I have of my son will never be tarnished, they will forever be in my heart and soul.

“I loved him so much and somehow I have to live my life knowing that I will never get to see him grow up to be the wonderful man he would have been.

“I would like to thank South Wales Police and the prosecution team who have worked tirelessly to bring those responsible for my son’s murder to court.

“From all of us, thank you for doing an amazing job and for getting justice for my son.”

Cole was obsessed with the idea Williamson had cheated on him with Mr Mwangi, witnesses said.

The defendant reportedly used a racial slur to describe his step-son, and he had previous links to the National Front.

Following the guilty verdicts, Detective Inspector Lianne Rees, of South Wales Police, senior investigating officer in the case, said those who were supposed to be protecting Logan “betrayed him in the worst possible way”.

In a statement she said: “Logan was a beautiful, bright and innocent five-year-old little boy with his whole life ahead of him.

“It is difficult to imagine how Logan must have suffered at the hands of those who he trusted, and inconceivable that those who should have loved and protected him betrayed him in the worst possible way.

“Attempts to cover up the crime in the hours following Logan’s death and the subsequent web of lies and deceit that were to follow, are an indication of their callousness and lack of remorse.

“The impact of Logan’s tragic death on so many people cannot be measured.

“Nothing can bring Logan back, but I hope that today’s outcome will bring some comfort to those who loved him.”

Ms Rees said South Wales Police would continue to provide support to those affected by the murder, and encouraged those from the local community in need of help to approach the force.

She praised the professionalism shown by officers and paramedics when they were “faced with the most traumatic scenes imaginable back in July of last year”.

She further thanked all the detectives who worked on the case, the Crown Prosecution Service and prosecuting barristers.

“The efforts of all involved have contributed to today’s outcome,” she said.