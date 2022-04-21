A LIFE-LONG Labour Party member has defected to Plaid Cymru, just two weeks before voters go to the polls in the council elections.

Shelly Hodder, who served as a Labour member on Caerphilly Town Council, said she had become "disillusioned" with the party for some time.

Ms Hodder said her political stance is left-leaning, and she felt the party had become more central and no longer represents the working class.

“I was a (Jeremy) Corbyn supporter and a lot of us feel we are being pushed out of the party,” she said.

Ms Hodder added: “My view is that some Labour councillors locally are more interested in maintaining their own positions of power than meeting the needs of those they were elected to represent.”

Although she has joined Plaid Cymru, Ms Hodder is not standing for re-election to the town council in the election on Thursday, May 5.

She said she had put herself forward as a Labour candidate for the county borough council, but was not told about the selection evening which was held in December 2021. Ms Hodder said she had made a complaint about this to the council's Labour Group.

“I no longer believe they (Labour) are representing the views and interests of local people in Caerphilly," she said.

“I’ve joined Plaid, even though I’m not standing for election to the town council, because I’ve always been impressed how hard they work for the community of Caerphilly.”

Labour's Jamie Pritchard, who served alongside Ms Hodder on Caerphilly Town Council, refuted Ms Hodder's claims.

“We certainly wish Shelly all the best for the future," he said.

“As a local team, we knock the doors every week, undertake regular walk-arounds, litter picks and above all, we campaign positively.

"We look forward to residents having their democratic say on Thursday, May 5.”

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, said: “I’m delighted that Shelly is joining Plaid, and is becoming part of a progressive movement for change.

"People across Caerphilly will know that Plaid Cymru is the party that fights for our communities, and for a better future for everyone living here.

“Plaid is the party of the future for the Valleys, and everyone who’s chosen to make this area their home is welcome.”

Jamie Pritchard is standing for re-election as ward councillor for Morgan Jones on Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Also standing in Morgan Jones, where three seats are up for grabs, are:

Anne Broughton-Pettit - Labour

Alexis Celnik - Green

John Child - Conservative

Judith Elizabeth Child - Conservative

Shayne Cook - Labour

Martin John Downes - Plaid Cymru

Mike Prew - Plaid Cymru

Mark Andrew Robotham - Plaid Cymru

To view all the candidates in Caerphilly click here.