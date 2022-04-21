A GWENT brewery which makes beers including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Bud Light is converting half of its delivery trucks to a green fuel.
Converting HGV delivery vehicles at Magor Brewery from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) will, owners Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has said, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 92 per cent per kilometre.
The announcement, made as part of Earth Day on Thursday, April 21, is part of the company’s bid to reach net zero at its UK breweries by 2026.
The company’s director of procurement and sustainability Mauricio Coindreau said: “We are excited to be pioneering the use of HVO at our Magor brewery, which will result in significant reductions in CO2 emissions across our UK operations, highlighting the importance of green logistic initiatives.
“The theme of this year’s Earth Day is investing in our planet, and as a leading brewer, we’re proud to continue investing in sustainability initiatives that also protects our planet and the people in it.”
Chief sustainability officer at logistics provider EV Cargo – which has partnered with the brewer as part of the move - Virginia Alzina said: “As a member of the Science Based Target Initiative and signatory to the UN Global Compact and its sustainable development goals, EV Cargo has supported many key customers in introducing sustainable initiatives to reduce carbon emissions associated with their distribution operations.
“We are proud to help Budweiser Brewing Group and AB InBev further decarbonise its supply chain as part of the net zero strategy.”
