IT HAS been revealed the Blaenau Gwent has the smallest proportion of electric vehicles in the whole of the UK.
A study from car lease comparison site Moneyshake has shown that only 0.22 per cent of all licensed vehicles in the area are electric.
For comparison, the average amount of electric vehicles in the UK makes up 1.57 per cent of all vehicles.
This is bad news for many as the UK Government plan to ban the sale the petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.
Drivers in Blaenau Gwent will therefore be the least prepared for this eventuality, although the uptake of electric vehicles is rising worldwide.
Eben Lovatt, CEO of Moneyshake, said: "There’s no doubt that electric vehicles are better for the environment but there is still a way to go.
"Combustion engines still make up the majority of the market, but we have seen an increase in interest for people looking to lease electric cars.
"Electric car leasing gives you access to a greener vehicle and cheap running costs.
"With major brands such as BMW, Audi and Nissan creating their own versions of these green vehicles, and the cost of fuel continuing to increase, now is a good time to switch to an electric vehicle."
