A DISPERSAL order has been issued in a Gwent town due to anti-social behaviour issues.
The order covers a large part of Newbridge, including the town centre.
It came into effect at 8.45pm on Thursday, April 21, and will last until the same time on Saturday, April 23.
The dispersal order means that police can remove anyone from the area who is suspected of or is causing anti-social behaviour.
In a series of tweets on the Gwent Police Caerphilly Borough Officers Twitter page, a spokesperson said: "Due to ASB (anti-social behaviour) in the Newbridge area a new dispersal order has been put in place.
"This will allow officers to remove any person suspected of or causing ASB.
"A breach of this order may result in arrest.
"Officers are continuing to patrol the area & will deal with any offences.
"The order came into effect at 8.45pm and will be in place until 8.45pm on April 23.
"It covers the areas shown in the map, including Newbridge town centre."
