Police in Gwent have seized a number of fake Rolex watches and illegal cigarettes after a car crash.
Officers from Gwent Police were called to an incident in the Caerphilly County Borough village of Fochriw, near to Bargoed last night, at around 10pm (Thursday, April 21).
It came as a result of a car crash.
But, after searching one of the vehicles involved, Gwent Police found a number of suspected illicit items in the motor.
Taking to social media, the force revealed that they had seized “a quantity of illegal cigarettes, counterfeit watches and drugs”.
#AreliefBargoed have attended an incident in the Fochriw area thisevening in relation to a traffic collision, following a search of the vehicle officers have locate a quantity of illegal cigarettes, counterfeit watches and drugs #PC1731 #PC1935 #positiveresult pic.twitter.com/WwNd5X2lma— Gwent Police | Caerphilly Borough Officers (@GPCaerphilly) April 21, 2022
A picture of the haul, released by Gwent Police on social media, shows a number of watches in Rolex branded boxes, along with a package of what appears to be marijuana, along with a large number of cigarette cartons.
Gwent Police described the incident as a “positive result”.
At this time, it is not immediately known if any arrests have been made in connection with this incident.
What have police said?
Taking to social media, a Gwent Police representative from the Caerphilly Borough Officers team said: “A relief Bargoed have attended an incident in the Fochriw area this evening in relation to a traffic collision.
“Following a search of the vehicle officers have locate a quantity of illegal cigarettes, counterfeit watches and drugs.
“Positive result.”
Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.
