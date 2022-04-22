Summary

Live: A4043 closed at Blaenavon due to crash

By Elis Sandford

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A section of a busy Blaenau Gwent road has been closed due to a crash.
  • The emergency services have been called to the A4043 towards the north of the county, as a result of a crash.
  • It is understood that this happened shortly before 8.30am.
  • Gwent Police are currently on the scene.
  • This is a live breaking news incident, and we will continue to keep you updated.
