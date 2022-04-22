WATCH the moment Kate Garraway was left “overwhelmed” after finally meeting the nurse who saved her husband Derek Draper’s life amid his long battle with Covid.

Mr Draper fell ill with Covid and has required a long recovery in intensive care, during which he was placed in a coma.

After more than a year in hospital, he was considered well enough to return to his North London home in April last year.

On Friday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, ITV decided to surprise the presenter with Beth, one of the nurses who cared for her husband during his stay in hospital.

Author Michael Rosen appeared as a guest when Beth appeared as the nurse who cared for him until the penny finally dropped for Ms Garraway.

Ms Garraway asked: "Derek, I think, was two beds away from Michael. So did you care for him?"

As Beth confirmed Kate said: "Oh my god, that's amazing. Thank you so much by the way."

Ms Garraway then jumped up and hugged Beth and continued to thank her for her help when caring for her husband.

'That is amazing, thank you so much!'@kategarraway emotionally thanks Beth after she realised Beth had cared for Kate's husband Derek when he was in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/khkacnsXF5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 22, 2022

The presenter later admitted she had not seen any of the nurses who had cared for her husband.

“I’m quite overwhelmed,” she said. “I’ve not seen the faces of anyone from that time so it’s lovely.”