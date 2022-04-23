A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

FREYA ELLEN DAVIES, 21, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Chepstow Road, Usk, on October 23, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

CHRISTOPHER LEONARD PADERS, 34, of Otter Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 35 weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order and a suspended prison sentence for assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MATTHEW MORGAN, 33, of St Tewdric Road, Chepstow, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Hocker Hill Street on October 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: 'Cowardly bully' pensioner who sexually assaulted woman is jailed

KIERON KRISTIAN WILLIAMS, 28, of Colum Road, Cathays Park, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Chepstow Road, Newport, on April 8.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ABU BAKER IDREES ADAM, 26, of Leicester Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months and made the subject of a six-month restraining order after he admitted assault by beating on April 9.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

RHYS BRIAN FORD, 40, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to stalking and assault by beating.

He must attend 29 sessions of a “building better relationships” programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN ABDULLAH AHMED, 31, of Hoskins Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on October 10, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

KYLE BURRIDGE, 24, of Tir Coed, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on North Road, Bargoed, on October 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ARKADIUSZ KORWEL, 34, of Bryn Lane, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Newbridge on October 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNDON JAMES MEEK, 36, of Alma Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON JOHN WILLIAMS, 36, of Cwm Fedw, Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.