A CAERPHILLY man has been hit with a hefty fine for attempting to travel on a train without paying.
Joshua Lewis-Jones was fined £220 after failing to purchase a ticket on a Transport for Wales service between Cardiff Queen Street and Caerphilly Railway Station on October 11, 2021.
At a hearing which took place at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 14, the court heard a ticket would have cost the 21-year-old just £4.90.
Lewis-Jones, of Newport Road, Trethomas, was found to have travelled “with intent to avoid payment”, acting in a manner which was contrary to the Regulation of Railways Act 1889.
The court found him guilty in his absence.
As a result, Lewis-Jones has been fined £220.
He has also been ordered to pay costs of £179, a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and compensation of £4.90 to Transport for Wales.
All told, his balance stands at £437.90, and a collection order has been made by the court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here