A CAERPHILLY man has been hit with a hefty fine for attempting to travel on a train without paying.

Joshua Lewis-Jones was fined £220 after failing to purchase a ticket on a Transport for Wales service between Cardiff Queen Street and Caerphilly Railway Station on October 11, 2021.

At a hearing which took place at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 14, the court heard a ticket would have cost the 21-year-old just £4.90.

Lewis-Jones, of Newport Road, Trethomas, was found to have travelled “with intent to avoid payment”, acting in a manner which was contrary to the Regulation of Railways Act 1889.

The court found him guilty in his absence.

As a result, Lewis-Jones has been fined £220.

He has also been ordered to pay costs of £179, a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and compensation of £4.90 to Transport for Wales.

All told, his balance stands at £437.90, and a collection order has been made by the court.