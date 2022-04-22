SPRING is here and it’s usually the time of the year we take extra time out of our days to declutter or clean our homes.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen or just fancy treating yourself to some new homeware, we might be able to help you out.

Lakeland has launched a Super Savings Event, giving customers the opportunity to save big on brands such as KitchenAid, Joseph Joseph and SodaStream.

You can save money on a variety of home bits until the event ends on Wednesday May 11, 2022.

Discounts you’ll find in Lakeland’s Super Savings Event

Here’s a round up of some of the items included in Lakeland’s Super Savings Event.

SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker with Gas Cylinder Megapack

Original price: £109.99

Sale price: £87.99

Lakeland is offering 20% off selected SodaStream items so if you’ve had your eye on something, now would be the time to head to Lakeland’s website.

With summer fast approaching, a fizzy drink in the sunshine is often refreshing but when the cupboard is bare, you can make your own with this SodaStream Megapack.

The Megapack comes with three reusable bottles, two are 1L bottles and one is 500ml.

If you’d like to spice up your drink game this year, you can add this to your basket for £87.99, saving yourself 20%.

Joseph Joseph Nest Boards Plus – Chopping Boards and Knives

Original price: £74.99

Sale price: £59.99

Lakeland is offering 20% off Joseph Joseph products including this chopping board and knife set.

If you’re in need of some new chopping boards and knives, this set could be the ideal purchase for you.

It comes with three chopping boards, three knives and a stand so you can keep it all in one place.

Earthpan Eco 3-piece Saucepan Set

Original price: £154.99

Sale price: £123.99

With 20% off Earth Pan items, you can make big savings at Lakeland including on this set of saucepans.

The saucepans in this set are all different sizes and come with lids and they’re made with 100% recycled materials.

Oxo Good Grips Extendable Corner Shower Caddy

Original price: £149.99

Sale price: £119.99

You can take advantage of 20% off Oxo items in the Lakeland event.

This shower caddy will help organise your favourite products and it doesn’t require tools to install it.

Not only does it have hooks to hang things such as flannels and razors from but it’s also easy to remove so you can clean behind it.

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer 5KHMB732B

Original price: £149

Sale price: £119.20

With 20% off KitchenAid items in the event, now’s the time to upgrade your baking game.

This Cordless Hand Mixer has seven speed options and you’ll need to charge the mixer to get baking.

A full charge takes less than two hours but within 10 minutes, you should have enough charge to mix a cake mixture before the flashing light indicates that it needs a boost.

