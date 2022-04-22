MCDONALD'S has revealed a very popular item is returning to menus in restaurants across the UK begin to roll out a fresh new menu in time for summer.
Following the success of the Chicken Big Mac the fast food giant is adding to it’s chicken offering by bringing back the McSpicy from next week.
The fan favourite features a spicy chicken breast fillet topped with crunchy cool lettuce and mayo between toasted sesame seed bun.
The new addition to the menu was first released on 14 July last year and sold out fast.
McSpicy was hugely popular when it launched last year, even featuring in AJ Tracey’s music video for Summertime Shootout and fans have been demanding it’s return ever since.
McDonald's add six new items to the menu
The McSpicy is one of six items coming back to the menu in time for summer.
This time round, McSpicy will also be joined by returning favourites including the Grand Big Mac, Grand Big Mac with Bacon, Cheesy Garlic Bites and Flake Raspberry & Flake Chocolate McFlurry.
All six new items will be available from Wednesday, 27 April, so there isn’t much longer to wait.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Brynmawr: Brynmawr Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
