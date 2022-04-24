A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JASON DONALD HENRY KEECH, 32, of Roberts Row, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer, common assault and racially aggravated assault by beating.

The offences were committed in Abertillery, Brynmawr and Merthyr Tydfil between June 2021 and March 2022.

DAVID HAMM, 74, of Treberth Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £467 in a fine, compensation, and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating on August 21, 2021.

DENNIS MICHAEL RUNDLE, 33, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing wasteful employment of the police by knowingly making a false report to 999 call handlers on November 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

OWAIN MICHAEL WILKINSON, 32, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £114 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder in Newport on April 10.

DEBBIE WHITE, 45, of Charles Close, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 12-month community after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 103 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop on Llwynu Lane on March 6.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JUSTIN EMERY, 40, of Long Row, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving on Central Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, with 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, on March 8.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ISHA LEGG, 29, of Plynlimon Avenue, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARTIN WILLIAM SEARLE, 53, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on September 30, 2021.

KIMBERLEY JANE GRIFFITHS, 51, of Heol Fach, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted the theft of alcohol worth £169.50 from Morrisons in Cwmbran on March 8.