TOM Grennan was rushed to hospital following a brutal attack outside a Manhattan bar amid his US tour.
The “unprovoked” attack followed his New York show where he was also robbed.
The attack has left the singer in hospital for treatment of his ear and jaw, his manager said in a statement.
Tom Grennan issues statement after attack in New York
John Dawkins said: "In the early hours of this morning after Tom's New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.
“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.
"Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring.
“Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow."
The statement continued: "We wish to thank Tom's incredible US fans for their support and understanding."
Fellow stars rushed to offer their support including Love Island host Laura Whitmore and fellow singer Sam Fender who said: “F*** sake, hope you’re okay dude x.”
