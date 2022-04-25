A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BRANDON MARK DAVIES, 23, of Church Street, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Stable Lane on March 11 and failing to provide a specimen on March 21.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 17 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT MARSHALL, 31, of Pritchard Terrace, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pengam Road, Gilfach, Bargoed, on March 13.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR ALEXANDER PRICE, 30, of Darran Road, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on New Church Road, Ebbw Vale, on March 12.

He was ordered to pay £492 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALEB GRIFFITHS, 21, of Wood View Road, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Mary’s Street on October 14, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLINT DEARDEN, 33, of Frome Walk, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lighthouse Road on October 14, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KAI LEWIS, 23, of Clos Bury Capel, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £447 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Frogmore Street on October 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IEUAN LLEWELLYN STEPHEN GARDENER, 30, of Coldstream Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £214 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on Malpas Road, Newport, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit on March 13.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

PAUL STEWART HITCHINGS, aged 34, of Cornwallis Way, Rockfield, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Christchurch Hill, Newport, on October 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAHRAM AHMED KARIMPOOR, 36, of Lea Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monnow Way on October 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

LANCE JOHN REES, 39, of Wainfelin Avenue, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Glantorvaen Road on October 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIELLE MARIE TUTTON, 35, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bolt Street on October 12, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS MICHAEL TAYLOR, 30, of Plynlimon Avenue, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £846 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 on September 18, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.