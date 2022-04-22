NEWPORT music royalty Goldie Lookin Chain are set for a summer homecoming, it has been announced.

The hip-hop group are set to perform at city centre venue Le Pub on Saturday, August 27.

It comes as part of Le Pub’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

News that one of Newport’s best known musical exports are coming home is likely to be well received, after their most recent Welsh tour bypassed their home town.

The August gig will be their first appearance in Newport since the group’s exploits in filming Get the Jab Done at the Newport Centre – a Welsh Government-funded track designed to encourage people to get the covid vaccine.

But, with tickets going on sale today - Friday, April 22 - fans will likely have to act fast, as the event is set to be an intimate performance – at what is a 100-person capacity venue.

Le Pub in Newport - which is celebrating its 30th anniversary

Tickets are for sale for £25 – plus booking fee, and the event is set to have an age restriction of 16-or-above.

A maximum of six tickets can be purchased per person.

Confirming the news on their social media channels in true GLC style, the band wrote: “Yes y'all a special hometown show!

“Intimate so you can really smell the band.

“Get yo tickets quick.”

Meanwhile, group member Eggsy said: “Chuffed to be doing the GLC show this August at the legendary Le Pub.

“Get in.”

It is understood that Le Pub will be hosting a number of live events over the course of the summer as part of its anniversary celebrations.

More information, including where to buy tickets, can be found online here.