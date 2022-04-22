CHILDREN'S TV icon Timmy Mallett was full of praise for Newport's Transporter Bridge during a recent trip to the city.
The entertainer called the bridge an "utter dream" and said he was looking forward to the renovation work that is in the pipeline.
"There are lots of utterly brilliant reasons to visit Newport, but number one on my list is the Transporter Bridge," he said on social media after paying the landmark a visit.
Mr Mallett described the attraction as "just gorgeous".
READ MORE: In pictures: The construction of Newport's iconic Transporter Bridge
"It's so lovely to come here and see it, and I can't wait to see how it's going to look after the renovations," he added.
"So, good luck Newport - this Transporter Bridge is an utter dream."
Listen to what the utterly brilliant @TimmyMallett has to say about our @NpTbridge ! @NewportCouncil pic.twitter.com/FemfLgaAqO— Transporter Bridge (@NpTbridge) April 21, 2022
Why was Timmy Mallett in South East Wales?
The iconic presenter's latest adventure is a 4,000 mile bike ride around the coast of Britain.
While on his travels, Mr Mallett is painting scenes of the places he visits.
High up on the gantry with the wind blowing and the framework moving.... sketch of iconic @NpTbridge#TheCyclingArtist #roundbritain #cymruhttps://t.co/7gY05baCpZ @studiocubby pic.twitter.com/KfhRXxGHoI— Timmy Mallett (@TimmyMallett) April 22, 2022
So far, his time in South East Wales has included a trip to Chepstow Castle, as well as to Newport.
Mr Mallett has been sharing his artwork with his Twitter followers.
The veteran entertainer also had warm words for "one of Wales' finest castles" in Chepstow, which he painted from various angles.
Watercolour pen and ink of Visitors enjoying the sunshine at One of Wales finest castles @cadwwales#chepstow #TheCyclingArtist #roundbritain #reachourpotential https://t.co/7gY05baCpZ @studiocubby pic.twitter.com/M8yWCJrv1X— Timmy Mallett (@TimmyMallett) April 22, 2022
While he enjoyed the sunshine in Chepstow, the weather in Newport was less favourable and Mr Mallett found himself at the mercy of the elements, with "the wind blowing and the framework moving" while he was atop the Transporter Bridge.
He also took the opportunity to visit Fanny's Rest Stop Cafe near the bridge, where he had a "lovely cuppa".
