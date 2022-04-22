Wales has seen another 10 covid deaths, the latest public health stats show.
The latest figures, released today by Public Health Wales (Friday, April 22), show that there has now been 7,312 deaths due to the virus.
This includes 1,216 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – which covers Newport and the entire Gwent area.
In Gwent, there has been no further deaths in the latest reporting period, which covers a 24 hour period.
During this reporting window, there has been 163 new cases of covid in Wales.
This includes 24 cases in Gwent.
Broken down by local authority area, this equates to 11 in Caerphilly, eight in Torfaen, six in Blaenau Gwent, five in Newport, and four in Monmouthshire.
The highest number of new cases was recorded in Cardiff, with 22 cases.
But, relative to population size, new cases of the virus are currently most prevalent in Denbighshire, where the nine new cases equate to 9.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
Below, you can check out the number of new positive covid cases in Wales, broken down area-by-area.
Latest covid cases: Area-by-area
The below figures were published by Public Health Wales today (Friday, April 22).
Blaenau Gwent: 6
Caerphilly: 11
Monmouthshire: 4
Newport: 5
Torfaen: 8
Anglesey: 2
Conwy: 8
Denbighshire: 9
Flintshire: 8
Gwynedd: 6
Wrexham: 5
Cardiff: 22
Vale of Glamorgan: 8
Bridgend: 3
Merthyr Tydfil: 2
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 14
Carmarthenshire: 6
Ceredigion: 3
Pembrokeshire: 9
Powys: 2
Neath Port Talbot: 5
Swansea: 12
Unknown location: 2
Resident Outside Wales: 3
