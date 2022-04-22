GWENT Police have launched an appeal to locate a man after a report of a theft in Caerphilly.
The theft was reported in Parc Pontypandy on Wednesday, April 13, at around 6.30pm.
Now police are looking for a man who was in the area at the time.
It is thought that he may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or by sending a private message on social media.
All communications should quote the reference number, which is 2200123106.
