THERE are few things in life I enjoy more than a good cheese and charcuterie board, so when we heard about online cheese retailer cheesegeek’s ‘Sonny & Cher’ board, we jumped at the chance to try it.

For this board, cheesegeek teamed up with Brighton based company, The Curing Rebels who make all things cured, fermented and smoked.

The meats are all paired up with a cheese to create a beautiful harmony of tastes, hence the name ‘Sonny & Cher’.

After placing our order, the box arrived at my Scottish island location in just two days.

Ordering fresh foods such as cheese and meats online can be a bit daunting, not knowing if your items will come fresh. However, cheesegeek’s packaging was thorough and even included cool packs to keep our cheeses totally fresh.

This unboxing was a cheese lover’s dream and I couldn’t wait to get stuck in.

Inside the box

If you love cheese but aren’t a fully-fledged expert (few of us are!) then not to worry, the box comes with a handy, informational leaflet that tells you all you need to know about the cheeses!

It even has a scorecard so you can rate the cheeses out of 10 and leave any notes for future cheese and charcuterie orders.

In the ‘Sonny & Cher’ box you receive three kinds of cheese and three cured meats. The cheeses included are Sheep Rustler, Maida Vale and Yorkshire Blue.

The meats included are Coppa, Salami and Bresaola.

The Sheep Rustler is a 3-4 month aged sheep’s cheese, and our favourite of the board. A similar taste and texture to Manchego, it has a strength of 2.5/5 and is suitable for vegetarians.

The Maida Vale was a stronger taste, coming it at 3.5/5 strength. We enjoyed this with a sweet chutney that accompanied the strong taste of the rind.

A soft cheese made with buttery Guernsey milk, this was definitely another star on the board.

The last of the cheeses is the Yorkshire Blue, a 3/5 strength cow’s milk cheese that is perfect for blue cheese lovers and novices. It definitely packed a punch but was softened by a sweet chutney and a perfect introduction to blue cheeses.

The meats came in vacuum-sealed packets to ensure freshness and while they were an enjoyable addition to the board, we found the cheeses were definitely the star of the show.

The coppa meat was paired with the Sheep Rustler cheese, the oiliness from the meat paired with the saltiness of the cheese created a seaweed and sake flavour.

Paired with the Maida Vale was the salami, our favourite of the meats. The fennel in the salami pairs with the strong rind of the cheese, creating a unique tasting experience.

Finally, the bresaola was paired with the Yorkshire Blue. Taking away the bitterness from the blue, it allowed for a mix of creamy textures and salty flavours.

Overall, we love the cheesegeek board. After finishing up a hefty amount of cheese, we headed to the website to peruse what other offerings we could indulge in. And there really is something to suit every cheese lover, from cheese and wine, cheese and beer and boxes overflowing with different cheeses (a dream).

Perfect for date nights in, picnics and hosting, we loved the cheesegeek service from start to finish.

The personalised cheesegeek leaflet was a nice added touch and a great way to keep track of what you liked, and it even included advice on storage and a link to a ‘Cheesy Playlist’ on Spotify.

The cheesegeek Sonny & Cher box is available on the website for £50. And if the sound of a cheese subscription service sounds up your street, then head to the website where you can have five kinds of cheese arriving on your doorstep every month.