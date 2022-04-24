IF YOU'VE started to think about your holiday plans for 2023, then look no further as holiday site Butlins have got you covered.

With the 2023 booking sale now on, it means that you can book half-term, summer, and Christmas getaways without the breaking bank.

Butlins is offering breaks as cheap as £14.75 per person with their most expensive holiday still just £66.25 per person.

That means you can visit the self-claimed home of entertainment and have everything taken care of from accommodation, live shows, headline acts, pools, fairground, and much more.

Plus, the earlier you book the more choice you have of dates and accommodation with the sale on for all three resorts.

Those resorts are Bognor Regis, Skegness, and Minehead with each having a deposit of as little as £10 per person.

Jon Hendry Pickup, Managing Director at Butlins said: “There’s a variety of breaks on offer with fantastic value to be had and what’s best is there’s so much included in the price. With headline acts still to be announced, we look forward to revealing further details in the coming months.”

Butlins 2023 sale:

Showtime Midweek breaks from £14.75pp-

Have a four-night stay for a Showtime Midweek break with Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and more whilst staying in a two-bed silver room in Bognor Regis from £59 on 23 January 2023.

February half-term breaks start from £34.50pp-

Take a three-night break during the school half-term in a two-bedroom Standard Room in Minehead from £138 on 24 February 2023.

The price includes live shows, activities access to the pool, and much more.

Easter holiday breaks start from £45.50pp-

Visit Butlins during the Easter break with a three-night stay in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Minehead from £182 on 14 April 2023.

Summer holiday breaks start from £66.25pp-

Why not visit a Butlins resort in summer 2023 with this three-night stay in a two-bedroom silver room in Minehead from £265 on 21 July.

Christmas fantasy breaks start from £17.50pp-

Take the family on a Christmas getaway with a four-night stay in a two-bedroom silver room in Skegness from £70 on 27 November 2023.

To find out more about Butlins 2023 sale head to their website.