A NEW scheme offering discounted train tickets has been launched - and it has certainly divided opinion.

Between April 25 and May 27, more than one million rail journeys are being discounted, as part of plans to encourage people to return to the railways – which have seen passenger numbers fall since the pandemic.

But, while some savings will be made, the scheme has not been met with universal approval.

There are some claims that the scheme is a “gimmick”, doesn’t discount routes that many people are likely to use, doesn’t run during the school holidays, and does nothing to help regular train travellers at a time when rail fares are increasingly on the rise.

These were not views shared by the UK Government’s transport secretary Grant Shapps, who said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50 per cent off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

With strong feelings on either side of the argument, here at the Argus we have asked our readers what they think.

You can check out a selection of reader responses below.

Argus readers respond to train travel

We asked our readers if the half price ticket sale will encourage them back into train travel.

The responses below were taken from the South Wales Argus Facebook page.

You can join in the conversation right here.

Freya Whittington said: “Yeah. I’d love to go more places, and see a bit more of the country (as I can’t drive) but the train tickets are so expensive it’s hard to justify. If they were cheaper I’d go to lots of places.”

Rachel Drago said: “Train and bus travel still needs to be cheaper than going by car and more reliable.”

Eddie Reynolds said: “Why because they’re on during what time? Not the school holiday. Berwick to Newport and back for one adult and two children is £867.00. It is a joke cheaper to go to a foreign country for a full holiday.”

Andrew Cross said: “No. Because you still have to get to and from the train station and there is a cost either monetary or time there as well. My car goes from my door to work. No changes, waiting in between, and it goes exactly where I need to get. When a train can do that I’ll use it.”

Graham Quick said: “It’s a gimmick only lasts for a month, and stops just before half term starts.”

John Robin said: “Yes, but half price of our fares now is still more expensive than the rest of Europe.”

John Talbot said: “For the most part they are for off-peak services and only available in limited numbers, so the train would probably be running with empty seats and the additional cost of carrying passengers will be minimal, a matter of pennies per journey.”

Julia Saxton said: “Not really. Public transport needs a mega overhaul.”

Justin Thomas said: “Family of five is cheaper to travel by car.”

Ash G Bowe said: “It's a total farce. It's not going to help with any cost of living increase. It's an absolute and typical Tory gimmick to make it look like they're doing something without doing anything. If they really wanted to help then they'd target the ones who use the trains every day, who purchase very expensive season tickets.”

Nicola Jayne said: “Yes I would use more trains.”

Brian Lloyd said: “It’s a start.”