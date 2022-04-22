POLICE have blasted "completely unacceptable" anti-social behaviour after they were forced to put two dispersal orders in a Gwent town within a few days.

A senior Gwent Police has urged parents to keep tabs on their children's whereabouts and advised anyone fed up with anti-social behaviour to share their concerns with a patrolling police officer.

It comes after police were forced to declare two dispersal orders in Cwmbran town centre last week, following complaints of "disorder in the town".

Forces often use dispersal orders to clear areas where young people have reportedly behaved anti-socially - anyone caught congregating in the area while the order is in place can be moved along and risks being arrested if they do not comply.

In Cwmbran, the first dispersal order was in place from around 9pm on Tuesday, April 12, until around 9pm two days later, April 14.

During that time, the force said a number of young people were taken home or asked to leave the town-centre area covered by the order.

Then, a second dispersal order was issued for the same area, between 4pm on Friday, April 15, and 6am the following day.

The police received no reports of disorder during that second period.

Following the crackdown, Gwent Police inspector Shane Underwood said: "Anti-social behaviour and associated disorder is completely unacceptable.

"It can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent."

Insp Underwood said officers were "committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder".

He added: "If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us."

Anyone with concerns can also report information to Gwent Police by calling 101, or by sending the force a direct message of Facebook or Twitter.

In a message to parents, Insp Underwood said: “While dispersal orders are in place, especially during the Easter break, we’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are and continue to speak to them about the impact their behaviour can have on our towns and neighbours.”