A LIGHTHOUSE sculpture will be set up near Newport's Riverfront Theatre.

The sculpture, which will include a light that flashes when tides are high at the Bay of Bengal, is part of a series of events and installations exploring the impact sea levels rising could have on coastlines across Wales.

Titled The (Future) Wales Coast Path, the project involves artist Alison Neighbour collaborating with communities in Newport and Magor, which could be threatened by future rising tides, as well as climate scientists, and experts in the Sundarbans, in the Bay of Bengal, where sea level rise is already a daily threat.

The sculpture will be put on the possible future high-water line and will respond to tidal data from the Bay of Bengal – when the tide is high there the light will flash a warning about our future here in Wales.

It will go on display at Newport’s riverfront from Thursday, April 28.

“The idea of this lighthouse came from a desire to sound the alarm, to start a conversation, to connect people to think about how we can adapt to the future,” said Ms Neighbour.

“I wanted to physicalise this idea of impermanent land in the landscape itself, so that it can be felt in a way that a map or a newspaper article can’t offer.

“It is intended as a point of convergence, a place for encounter, and a site of pilgrimage, from the past shoreline to the future.”

The project’s programme also includes walks and activities with people encouraged to walk together in possible future inter-tidal zones and document, share stories, and begin conversations about the future.

The work will contribute to the creation of a multi-platform Guidebook for the Future made from contributions of walkers throughout the year.

The project is also looking for a group of “lighthouse Keepers” to be walking buddies with walkers in the Indian Sundarbans.

This project is funded by Arts Council Wales, Living Levels, Newport Fusion, Support in kind from Pervasive Media Studio and Severn Estuary Partnership.

More information about The (Future) Wales Coast Path can be found at http://alisonneighbourdesign.com/work-in-progress/the-future-wales-coast-path/.

To get involved e-mail futurewalescoast@gmail.com.