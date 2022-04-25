Action for Children Fostering Wales is a charity not-for-profit organisation based at Beechwood Park, Newport and they provide extensive support and training for people who would like to foster a child.
There are only four fostering projects in the whole of Wales who do not make a profit out of children in care. It is run by a passionate team who are very much family-orientated, and whose sole purpose is to help to bring joy and happiness to children who desperately need it. Every child and young person should have the love, care and opportunities they need to reach their potential. Action for Children Fostering Wales’ mission is to act early, so that children get the care and support they need and speak out fearlessly on their behalf.
With extensive support and training, you will be helping young people who may have experienced neglect, abuse or trauma. The team also recruits parttime carers who can provide care during holidays and weekends to our full-time carers. Whether you’re old or young, married or single, male or female, renting or a homeowner – you can foster. It’s not about your circumstances – it’s about the support you can offer a child.
There are currently more than 40 fostering families with Action for Children throughout South Wales who are caring for children, but they always need more. Do you have what it takes to make a child happy? Don’t worry if you’re a little apprehensive, caring for a child takes a lot of work, but you don’t have to do it alone. You’ll receive all the help and support that you’ll ever need from the team at Action for Children Fostering Wales, plus a generous family fostering allowance.
The team are extremely proud of their matching service, and with your help and input, they will find the best child suited to you, with all of their placements turning into new happy homes.
If fostering is not for you, you can still show your support by helping to raise much-needed funds for this worthy charity – they also hold great charity fun days throughout the year, so get involved!
For more information call 01633 270422 or visit our website or Facebook Page.
