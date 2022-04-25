Action for Children Fostering Wales is a charity not-for-profit organisation based at Beechwood Park, Newport and they provide extensive support and training for people who would like to foster a child.

There are only four fostering projects in the whole of Wales who do not make a profit out of children in care. It is run by a passionate team who are very much family-orientated, and whose sole purpose is to help to bring joy and happiness to children who desperately need it. Every child and young person should have the love, care and opportunities they need to reach their potential. Action for Children Fostering Wales’ mission is to act early, so that children get the care and support they need and speak out fearlessly on their behalf.