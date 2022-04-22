A NEW dispersal order will be enforced in Cwmbran town centre this evening following fresh complaints of anti-social behaviour.
The 48-hour order will come into effect at 6pm and end on Sunday evening.
It covers the town centre, bus station and neighbouring residential streets.
Dispersal orders are used by police to crack down on disorder - they give officers powers to move groups of people along and to make arrests if people do not comply.
This new order is the third to be issued in Cwmbran during the current Easter holidays.
Gwent Police said it had received "multiple reports of anti-social behaviour in Cwmbran since Wednesday, April 20".
Inspector Shane Underwood called the reported disorder "completely unacceptable" and urged parents to keep tabs on their children's whereabouts.
“While dispersal orders are in place, especially during the Easter break, we’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are and continue to speak to them about the impact their behaviour can have on our towns and neighbours," he said.
The area covered by the new dispersal order includes:
- Trussel Road
- Porthmawr Road
- Turberville Road
- Pontnewydd Walk
- Porthmawr Road
- Hanbury Close
- Plas Islwyn
- Conway Close
- Llandaff Green
- Farm Lane
- Isca Close
- Plas Craig
- Caradoc Road leading into
- Maendy Way
- Llewellyn Road
- Forgeside leading into
- Taliesin
- Woodside Road leading to the underpass under the A4051, leading to the Lockgate Retail Park
- Tudor Road
- Glyndwr Road
- CCYP (Cwmbran Centre for Young People)
- Llantarnam Grange area off Glyndwr Road
- The Cwmbran Leisure Complex incorporating Vue Cinema, Harvester, Hollywood Bowl and other premises on site
- The area incorporating the pedestrian area within Cwmbran town centre
- The main bus station within the town centre off Glyndwr Road.
