HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

This week we are featuring five couples, each need to be rehomed as a couple.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Mush and Ward - five and three years old, male, Rottweiler cross. Mush and Ward are father and son who came to Many Tears from a home as their owner was moving and could not take them with them. They have been with us for quite a while now and have been the most wonderful pair but we would really like to see them in their forever homes now.

Josh and Joey - two years old, Male, Collies. Josh and Joey came to Many Tears together and would really like to find a home together. They both have issues with their eyesight but both cope really well and rely on each other for support. They really love to sit on your lap and love nothing more than to ask for belly rubs and cuddles!

Rick and Morty - two years old, male, cross breeds. Ricky and Morty came to Many Tears the way from the Democratic Republic of Congo after being rescued by some Brits who were working on a UN Camp there. They are wonderful dogs who are so lovely and friendly and really enjoy receiving a fuss. Morty can be a little sensitive when his collar or lead is put on, so for this reason they are looking for an adult-only home with an experienced owner.

Beagles Dave - three years old, male - and Suzie - five years old, female. Dave and Suzie came to Many Tears together from a home as their owner had a baby and so could no longer keep them. They are the most wonderful beagles who are so loving and friendly. Dave can be a little defensive if pushed to do something he doesn’t want to do, eg getting off the sofa and so for this reason they would need an adult only home with an experienced owner.

Tinker, two-year-old male, Yorkshire Terrier-Bichon Frise cross; and Gabby, a six-year-old, female Bichon Frise. Tinker and Gabby are the best of friends and would really like to find a home together. They both love human company and are going to be the most wonderful companions! They love to sit on your lap and we are told they slept on the bed in their previous home. Tinker has two fused back legs but he manages very well.