WITH the sun making an appearance this week, you might be tempted to book a holiday.

If you’re looking to take a break but you’re not quite airport ready, look no further.

PrettyLittleThing has launched a collection of outfits ideal for the airport so you can look and feel good when travelling.

The fashion brand has rounded up some of its favourite picks so those of us heading to the airport can travel in style.

PrettyLittleThing Airport Outfit collection

Here are some of the items you’ll find within the collection that’s available on the PrettyLittleThing website.

Renew Cream Short Sleeve Sweat Jumpsuit

Renew Cream Short Sleeve Sweat Jumpsuit (PrettyLittleThing)

Deciding what top goes with which bottoms can be a pre-holiday stress but thanks to PLT, you don’t have to worry.

Get your comfy on with this jumpsuit, available to buy for £25 via the PLT website.

Co-ord: Stone Recycled Slogan Sweat Shorts and Recycled Stone Slogan Oversized Hoodie

Co-ord: Stone Recycled Slogan Sweat Shorts and Recycled Stone Slogan Oversized Hoodie (PrettyLittleThing)

If a co-ord is more your thing, there’s no need to fret because PLT has just the thing.

Travelling to a hot place can be difficult to dress for but with this co-ord, you’ve got the best of both worlds.

You can shop the Shorts (£18) here and Hoodie (£28) here.

Cream Faux Fur Buckle Detail Crossover Mule Sandals

Cream Faux Fur Buckle Detail Crossover Mule Sandals (PrettyLittleThing)

If you’re the one that always gets singled out at security and could end up needing to take your shoes off or you’re simply pool ready, these sandals could be the ideal buy for you.

They’re available for £25 via the PLT website.

Co-ord: Black Knit Trousers and Black Knit Cropped Cardigan

Co-ord: Black Knit Trousers and Black Knit Cropped Cardigan (PrettyLittleThing)

This outfit is both comfort and style rolled into one, ideal for when you can’t wait to go exploring when you touch down.

Add this outfit to your basket now if you’re looking to shop the holiday wardrobe and save money whilst you do it.

The Trousers can be bought for £20 and the Cardigan £15.

White Oversized Checked Shirt

White Oversized Checked Shirt (PrettyLittleThing)

You might be thankful for this extra layer as you experience the last of the UK weather for a while.

When you land in a much warmer location, this shirt is perfect for putting in your bag when just the one layer will do.

Shop it on the PLT website for £25.

Navy Be You Canvas Tote Bag

Navy Be You Canvas Tote Bag (PrettyLittleThing)

Speaking of bags, here’s one that’ll make keeping your essentials in one place that bit easier while you go about your day.

It might make for a good space for all your airport bits and bobs but it could also double up as a beach bag.

You can add it to your basket for £10.

Shop the PLT Airport Outfit collection via the website.