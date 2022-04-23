RECORD Store Day is upon us, with the chance to support your local independent music shops.

Some 260 record stores across the UK will receive special vinyl releases to mark the occasion today, while thousands more businesses also getting involved with the celebrations.

Diverse Vinyl, in Newport's Charles Street, is one of several record stores taking part across Gwent and South East Wales.

The shop has already warned customers to prepare for a busy day, which will be followed by an evening of free live music and entertainment in the city's High Street, including an outdoor stage and other events in venues Le Pub, McCann's and the Murenger.

In an online message to customers, Diverse Vinyl said the shop was anticipating a 9am start to Record Store Day, with limited numbers allowed inside at any one time "to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible".

The live music event in High Street kicks off at 4.30pm.

Find out more about the event in Newport here, and check to see which shops are taking part in the official Record Store Day event here.

A previous Record Store Day in Newport. File photo.

The day has also given our readers a chance to reminisce about the first records the bought.

And it turns out our Facebook followers collectively have quite the eclectic taste in music - everything from Culture Club to Iron Maiden was mentioned, as well as some of music's biggest names, including The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and David Bowie.

Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells - which spent a year in the UK Top10 album chart in the 1970s - was reader William Quick's first record, while an honorable mention should also go to Wales' own Shakin' Stevens, whose 1983 album was the first record owned by reader Paul Sainsbury.